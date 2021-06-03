EESL ties up with ISHRAE for energy efficient solutions in heating, ventilation, AC industry

State-owned EESL has partnered with ISHRAE for implementation of energy efficient and clean energy solutions in the heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration (HVAC&R) space. The Indian Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air Conditioning Engineers (ISHRAE) works with an objective of an advancement of the arts and sciences of heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration engineering and related services; and promotes research in the field of HVAC&R technology.

''Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), a joint venture under the administration of Ministry of Power, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air Conditioning Engineers for a strategic partnership for the implementation of energy efficient and clean energy solutions in the HVAC&R Industry,'' a statement said. The MoU was signed by Rajat Sud, Managing Director, EESL, and Amitabha Sur, President, ISHRAE, in the august presence of officials from EESL cluster and state offices and officials of ISHRAE.

The MoU comes in the backdrop of the upcoming World Environment Day.

Under this association, EESL and ISHRAE will collaboratively work towards the implementation of solutions related to energy efficiency, clean energy, and other ancillary services in HVAC&R domain.

Both the parties will exchange information in their respective areas that are of common interest, and will jointly work in conducting studies, like demand aggregation in the HVAC&R sector, that serves the best interests of the HVAC&R Industry.

Through this partnership, EESL and ISHRAE aim to set up sub-committees or task forces to address specific areas requiring joint participation for the promotion of energy efficient low carbon technologies in cooling & heating and in the cold chain sector, including transportation. They will also synergistically work on District Energy Systems, which will include awareness & adoption, training, and capacity building programmes for Refrigerator and Air Conditioning (RAC) technicians engaged in Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM), channel partners or independent service centres.

Rajat Sud said in the statement, “ISHRAE has expertise in the advancement of the arts and sciences of heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration engineering and related services. While, EESL has experience and capability of providing consultancy services, implementation support and financing for energy efficiency and clean energy projects.'' ''Therefore, through this association, we foresee considerable synergy and are expecting considerable environmental benefits, which will lead to a sustainable future,” he further said.

Amitabha Sur of ISHRAE said, “The HVAC market is expected to witness unprecedented growth, with the demand for cooling and chilling equipment being driven by rising temperatures, urban migration trends and rapid advancement in green building constructions. It is vital to implement energy efficiency solutions in order to move towards a cleaner and greener future. We look forward to doing some impactful work with EESL through this collaboration.” In view of COVID-19, EESL and ISHRAE will form a task force on improved air quality in cooling space.

A joint venture of NTPC Limited, Power Finance Corporation, Rural Electrification Corporation and POWERGRID, EESL was set up under the Ministry of Power to facilitate implementation of energy efficiency projects.

EESL is a Super Energy Service Company (ESCO) that seeks to unlock energy efficiency market in India, estimated to at Rs 74,000 crore that can potentially result in energy savings of up to 20 per cent of current consumption, by way of innovative business and implementation models.

It also acts as the resource centre for capacity building of State Distribution Companies (DISCOMs), State Development Authorities (SDAs), upcoming Energy Service Companies (ESCOs), financial institutions, etc.

ISHRAE is the premier Indian society in the HVAC&R field with approximately 14000 members and an almost equal number Student members pan India dedicated to advancing the arts & sciences of heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration and to promote energy efficiency and sustainable building development in India. ISHRAE serves its members through 44 Chapters across the country.

