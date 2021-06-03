Left Menu

Mcap of BSE-listed companies at fresh record high of over Rs 226 lakh cr

Investors wealth on Thursday gained Rs 1,88,767.14 crore helped by the market rally.The 30-share BSE benchmark closed at 52,232.43, a gain of 382.95 points or 0.74 per cent.Markets resumed the uptrend after the minor pause, tracking firm global cues. All BSE sectoral indices closed with gains, with consumer durables, realty, capital goods, industrials, oil and gas, bankex and finance gaining up to 4.44 per cent.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2021 19:23 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 19:23 IST
Mcap of BSE-listed companies at fresh record high of over Rs 226 lakh cr
  • Country:
  • India

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies reached a fresh record high of over Rs 226 lakh crore on Thursday after indices bounced back after two days of tepid trend.

At the close of trade, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies was at Rs 2,26,51,439.68 crore. Investors' wealth on Thursday gained Rs 1,88,767.14 crore helped by the market rally.

The 30-share BSE benchmark closed at 52,232.43, a gain of 382.95 points or 0.74 per cent.

''Markets resumed the uptrend after the minor pause, tracking firm global cues. Amongst the sectors, all the indices ended in the green, wherein consumer durables, realty and capital goods were the top gainers,'' Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd. Titan was the biggest gainer in the Sensex pack, jumping 6.69 per cent, followed by ONGC, L&T, Axis Bank and Kotak Bank.

In contrast, IndusInd Bank, PowerGrid, M&M, Dr Reddy's Laboratories and Bajaj Auto were among the laggards, falling up to 2.15 per cent.

In the broader market, the BSE midcap and smallcap indices rose 1.04 per cent each. All BSE sectoral indices closed with gains, with consumer durables, realty, capital goods, industrials, oil and gas, bankex and finance gaining up to 4.44 per cent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
J&K BJP leader hails outgoing chief secretary's role post abrogation of Article 370

J&K BJP leader hails outgoing chief secretary's role post abrogation of Arti...

 India
2
Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

 Global
3
Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

 Cyprus
4
Moderna plans mix of COVID-19 vaccine doses with new Lonza deal

Moderna plans mix of COVID-19 vaccine doses with new Lonza deal

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021