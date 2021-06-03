Mylab rolls out 10 lakh indigenous self test kits for COVID-19

New Delhi, Jun 3 (PTI) Mylab Discovery Solutions on Thursday said that it is rolling out 10 lakh self-test kits for COVID-19 and based on consumer demand, it will make 70 lakh units available per week.

The indigenous test kit will be available at over-the-counter at pharmacies and drugstores across India. Individuals can also order it online through Flipkart, Mylab Discovery Solutions said in a statement.

Advertisement

The product should be available in retail within 2-3 days. The company also plans to make the product available on the government e-marketplace, it added.

''Self-testing should slow down the spread of COVID-19 significantly. We aim to make CoviSelf available across the length and breadth of the country, especially for the people residing in rural areas who have limited options for testing,'' Mylab Discovery Solutions MD Hasmukh Rawal said.

Priced at Rs 250, CoviSelf has been designed as the mid-nasal swab test and can be self-administered at home.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)