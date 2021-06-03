Mylab rolls out 10 lakh indigenous self test kits for COVID-19
We aim to make CoviSelf available across the length and breadth of the country, especially for the people residing in rural areas who have limited options for testing, Mylab Discovery Solutions MD Hasmukh Rawal said.Priced at Rs 250, CoviSelf has been designed as the mid-nasal swab test and can be self-administered at home.
- Country:
- India
New Delhi, Jun 3 (PTI) Mylab Discovery Solutions on Thursday said that it is rolling out 10 lakh self-test kits for COVID-19 and based on consumer demand, it will make 70 lakh units available per week.
The indigenous test kit will be available at over-the-counter at pharmacies and drugstores across India. Individuals can also order it online through Flipkart, Mylab Discovery Solutions said in a statement.
The product should be available in retail within 2-3 days. The company also plans to make the product available on the government e-marketplace, it added.
''Self-testing should slow down the spread of COVID-19 significantly. We aim to make CoviSelf available across the length and breadth of the country, especially for the people residing in rural areas who have limited options for testing,'' Mylab Discovery Solutions MD Hasmukh Rawal said.
Priced at Rs 250, CoviSelf has been designed as the mid-nasal swab test and can be self-administered at home.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Indian national sentenced in US for stalking, kidnapping estranged wife
US civil rights leader to urge Biden to release 60m COVID vaccine doses to India
Biden admin seeks to appoint 20 American corporate leaders to US-India CEO Forum
American vaccines effective against COVID strain first found in India: US officials
India reports 267,334 new coronavirus infections