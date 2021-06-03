Left Menu

Mylab rolls out 10 lakh indigenous self test kits for COVID-19

We aim to make CoviSelf available across the length and breadth of the country, especially for the people residing in rural areas who have limited options for testing, Mylab Discovery Solutions MD Hasmukh Rawal said.Priced at Rs 250, CoviSelf has been designed as the mid-nasal swab test and can be self-administered at home.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2021 19:29 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 19:29 IST
Mylab rolls out 10 lakh indigenous self test kits for COVID-19
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi, Jun 3 (PTI) Mylab Discovery Solutions on Thursday said that it is rolling out 10 lakh self-test kits for COVID-19 and based on consumer demand, it will make 70 lakh units available per week.

The indigenous test kit will be available at over-the-counter at pharmacies and drugstores across India. Individuals can also order it online through Flipkart, Mylab Discovery Solutions said in a statement.

The product should be available in retail within 2-3 days. The company also plans to make the product available on the government e-marketplace, it added.

''Self-testing should slow down the spread of COVID-19 significantly. We aim to make CoviSelf available across the length and breadth of the country, especially for the people residing in rural areas who have limited options for testing,'' Mylab Discovery Solutions MD Hasmukh Rawal said.

Priced at Rs 250, CoviSelf has been designed as the mid-nasal swab test and can be self-administered at home.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
J&K BJP leader hails outgoing chief secretary's role post abrogation of Article 370

J&K BJP leader hails outgoing chief secretary's role post abrogation of Arti...

 India
2
Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

 Global
3
Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

 Cyprus
4
Moderna plans mix of COVID-19 vaccine doses with new Lonza deal

Moderna plans mix of COVID-19 vaccine doses with new Lonza deal

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021