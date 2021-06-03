Left Menu

GM raises forecast, says chip shortage not as bad as feared

General Motors says efforts to manage the global computer chip shortage have worked better than expected, so its financial results will improve over previous forecasts.The company says in a statement Thursday that it has made engineering changes, prioritised semiconductor use and pulled some potential deliveries into the second quarter.

PTI | Detroit | Updated: 03-06-2021 19:37 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 19:37 IST
GM raises forecast, says chip shortage not as bad as feared
  • Country:
  • United States

General Motors says efforts to manage the global computer chip shortage have worked better than expected, so it's financial results will improve over previous forecasts.

The company says in a statement Thursday that it has made engineering changes, prioritised semiconductor use and pulled some potential deliveries into the second quarter. So now the first-half earnings will be significantly better than forecasts it issued earlier in the year.

GM had predicted a first-half pretax profit of around USD 5.5 billion when it released first-quarter earnings in May. The company also said it's optimistic about the full year, but gave no further details.

In the first quarter the company turned a USD 2.98 billion net profit as strong US consumer demand and higher prices offset production cuts brought on by the chip shortage.

GM previously forecast a full-year pretax profit of USD 10 billion to USD 11 billion and said earnings would be at the high end of the range. Full-year net income is expected to be between USD 6.8 billion and USD 7.6 billion.(AP) RUP RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
J&K BJP leader hails outgoing chief secretary's role post abrogation of Article 370

J&K BJP leader hails outgoing chief secretary's role post abrogation of Arti...

 India
2
Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

 Global
3
Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

 Cyprus
4
Moderna plans mix of COVID-19 vaccine doses with new Lonza deal

Moderna plans mix of COVID-19 vaccine doses with new Lonza deal

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021