Norway and Britain have agreed a post-Brexit trade deal - media reports

Norway and Britain have reached an agreement on their post-Brexit trade relations, Norwegian state broadcaster NRK and news agency NTB said on Thursday, citing anonymous sources.

Following the British departure from the European Union last year and a transition period that ended in December, Britain and EU outsider Norway have relied on temporary trade arrangements since the start of 2021.

