Norway and Britain have agreed a post-Brexit trade deal - media reports

Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 03-06-2021 20:45 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 20:41 IST
Norway and Britain have reached an agreement on their post-Brexit trade relations, Norwegian state broadcaster NRK and news agency NTB said on Thursday, citing anonymous sources.

Following the British departure from the European Union last year and a transition period that ended in December, Britain and EU outsider Norway have relied on temporary trade arrangements since the start of 2021.

