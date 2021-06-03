Biden proposes 15% corporate minimum tax, $1 trillion new infrastructure spending
U.S. President Joe Biden offered to scrap his proposed corporate tax hike during negotiations with Republicans on an infrastructure package, two sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday, in what would be a major concession by the Democratic president as he works to hammer out a deal.
Biden offered to drop plans to hike corporate tax rates as high as 28%, and set a minimum tax rate that companies should pay instead at 15%, sources said. In return, Republicans would have to agree to at least $1 trillion in new infrastructure spending, one source said.
Biden originally proposed an infrastructure package that would cost $2.25 trillion.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Democratic
- U.S.
- Joe Biden
- Republicans
ALSO READ
Blinken says Chinese government continues to undermine Hong Kong democratic institutions
China continues to undermine Hong Kong's democratic institutions, says Blinken
No party can expel another from Pakistan Democratic Movement , says Shahbaz Sharif
G7 call for democratic nations to support world trade system reform
G7 calls for democratic nations to support world trade system reform