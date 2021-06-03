France probing possible explosive device on Air France flight from Chad
French authorities are investigating a suspected explosive device on an Air France flight between Chad capital N'Djamena and Paris, Interior Minister Gerard Darmanin said on Thursday.
In a tweet, Darmanin said the flight had landed at Roissy airport in Paris without incident and had been isolated.
