UK adds seven countries to travel "red list", including Egypt, Sri Lanka
Reuters | London | Updated: 03-06-2021 21:27 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 21:27 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain added seven countries, including Egypt and Sri Lanka, to its "red list" of destinations that require hotel quarantine on return to England on Thursday, in a review that also saw Portugal move from "green" to "amber".
No countries were added to the quarantine-free green list.
All changes to the lists will come into effect at 0400 (0300 GMT) on June 8, the government said.
