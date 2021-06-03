UK adds seven countries to travel "red list", including Egypt, Sri Lanka
Reuters | Updated: 03-06-2021 21:30 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 21:30 IST
Britain added seven countries, including Egypt and Sri Lanka, to its "red list" of destinations that require hotel quarantine on return to England on Thursday, in a review that also saw Portugal move from "green" to "amber".
No countries were added to the quarantine-free green list. The full list of countries added to the "red list" is: Afghanistan, Bahrain, Costa Rica, Egypt, Sri Lanka, Sudan, and Trinidad & Tobago.
Advertisement
All changes to the lists will come into effect at 0400 (0300 GMT) on June 8, the government said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Costa Rica
- England
- Bahrain
- Sudan
- Portugal
- Trinidad & Tobago
- Sri Lanka
- Britain
- Afghanistan
- Egypt
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Asia Cup called off due to rising COVID-19 cases in Sri Lanka: SLC CEO De Silva
Shammi Silva elected Sri Lanka Cricket President
Soccer-Ronaldo leads formidable attack in Portugal's Euro squad
Portugal, Israel, and Gibraltar to be added to Northern Ireland green list
Shakib Al Hasan returns as Bangladesh name squad for first two ODIs against Sri Lanka