Air France flight from Chad searched after bomb threat

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 03-06-2021 22:04 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 21:53 IST
  • Country:
  • France

French authorities in Paris are searching an Air France airplane that arrived from Chad following an anonymous threat about a possible explosive device on board, officials said on Thursday.

Air France said in a statement that following the threat, Air France Flight AF865 from N'Djamena to Paris had been escorted by a French Air Force fighter plane and had landed at the Paris-Charles de Gaulle airport. Interior Minister Gerard Darmanin said in a tweet that due to the suspected presence of an explosive device aboard the plane, an investigation had been started.

