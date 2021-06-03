Left Menu

PGCIL organises vaccination camps

Agra Sub-station will be organising another vaccination camp on June 5, 2021, which will be covering all the remaining persons who can be vaccinated in the campus.Vaccination camps are being organised in all the establishments of PGCIL across the nation.

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL) has organised COVID-19 inoculation camps at its establishments.

PGCIL organised one such camp at BHUJ-II Sub-station (Gujarat) of Western Region-II where about 244 persons (PGCIL staff, KEC staff, transrail staff and contract labours) were vaccinated, the power ministry said in a statement. Another such camp was organised at Shikrapur (Pune-Maharashtra) on June 2, 2021. The camp immunised around 140 persons of Shikrapur office of PGCIL.

Vaccination drives were also arranged at various other sub-stations in Western Region-I. Agra sub-station (UP) organised the vaccination camp in its residential colony under Northern Region-III for the employees and their dependents. Agra Sub-station will be organising another vaccination camp on June 5, 2021, which will be covering all the remaining persons who can be vaccinated in the campus.

Vaccination camps are being organised in all the establishments of PGCIL across the nation. These vaccination drives are being organised as part of the national mission.

