No explosive device aboard the Air France flight from Chad

Reuters | Updated: 03-06-2021 23:19 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 23:18 IST
No explosive device has been found aboard an Air France airplane that arrived from Chad escorted by the French army following an anonymous threat about the possible presence of such a device, Interior Minister Gerard Darmanin said in a tweet on Thursday.

"No explosive device has been found aboard the Air France Ndjamena-Paris plane, end of operation", Darmanin said. Air France said earlier in a statement that following the threat, Air France Flight AF865 from N'Djamena to Paris had been escorted by a French Air Force fighter plane and had landed at the Paris-Charles de Gaulle airport.

