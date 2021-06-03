Left Menu

Man held for creating fake IDs for travel in suburban trains

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-06-2021 23:55 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 23:51 IST
Man held for creating fake IDs for travel in suburban trains
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The Government Railway Police (GRP) on Thursday arrested a 28-year-old man for allegedly creating fake identity cards of government departments for travel in suburban trains, an official said.

The accused was identified by the police as Dhananjay Bansode, a resident of Dombivali in adjoining Thane district.

He was apprehended by the Crime Branch of the GRP's Kalyan unit on Thursday afternoon after a specific information about him was received, the official said.

The GRP seized duplicate rubber stamps of various departments of the state government and the BMC besides fake identity cards and some cash, he said.

Bansode would contact people through Facebook and provide fake identity cards of government departments to facilitate travel in suburban trains which is currently out of bound for common commuters in view of the coronavirus pandemic, the official said.

Only employees of certain government departments and those involved in essential services are permitted to travel by suburban trains in Mumbai.

