Truck driver killed, cleaner injured in accident

The driver of a truck was killed and its cleaner injured when the heavy vehicle rolled down into the Kasara ghat near here in Maharashtra on Thursday morning, police said.

The accident took place when the truck was proceeding from Mumbai to Nashik, the Thane district rural police said.

The police said the truck rammed into the retention wall of the road in the hilly area and went down nearly 400 feet deep into the valley.

The driver, Ramnath Ushir, was killed, the police said, adding the truck's cleaner suffered injuries and was admitted to a local hospital for treatment.

