S.Korea says considering drafting second extra budget of this year
Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 04-06-2021 06:46 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 06:46 IST
- Country:
- South Korea
South Korea's finance minister said on Friday the government is considering drafting the second supplementary budget of this year to safeguard jobs and boost aid for businesses hit by the coronavirus pandemic.
Speaking at a meeting with investment banks in Seoul, Hong Nam-ki said funding of the extra budget is possible without issuing deficit-funding treasury bonds.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- South Korea's
- Seoul
Advertisement