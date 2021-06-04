Left Menu

United Airlines, union agree upon voluntary vaccination scheme

However, flight attendants who choose to take the vaccines through this voluntary program will receive up to three additional vacation days. Last month, United Airlines had reached a deal with its pilots' union that does not make the vaccine mandatory, but provides extra pay to those who receive it.

Reuters | Updated: 04-06-2021 06:53 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 06:53 IST
United Airlines, union agree upon voluntary vaccination scheme

United Airlines and a top aviation union on Thursday agreed upon a scheme for voluntary vaccination and record-keeping of the airline's flight attendants, as Americans gear up for a summer of vacation flights. The Association of Flight Attendants said in a statement https://bit.ly/3fQ6C2k it expects some countries to make it mandatory for flight crew to be vaccinated, and that maintaining vaccination records would allow United Airlines to meet such requirements efficiently.

The voluntary program, which recognizes those who have already taken the jab, does not require flight attendants to be vaccinated, the union said. However, flight attendants who choose to take the vaccines through this voluntary program will receive up to three additional vacation days.

Last month, United Airlines had reached a deal with its pilots' union that does not make the vaccine mandatory, but provides extra pay to those who receive it. The agreement also restricted unvaccinated pilots from working on trips to places that require vaccinations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours; Australia's Victoria state posts lowest rise in daily COVID-19 cases in a week and more

Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 h...

 Global
2
Airtel deploys additional 20 MHz spectrum in Haryana to boost network

Airtel deploys additional 20 MHz spectrum in Haryana to boost network

 India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth's hothouse sister planet; Explainer: Tesla drops radar; is Autopilot system safe? and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth...

 Global
4
Google Sheets adds dedicated comments sidebar to see all conversations

Google Sheets adds dedicated comments sidebar to see all conversations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021