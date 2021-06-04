Left Menu

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - June 4

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Reuters | Updated: 04-06-2021 07:01 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 07:01 IST
- Washington to bar U.S. investors from 59 Chinese companies https://on.ft.com/3ie8Dqz - Biden open to dropping corporation tax rise in infrastructure talks https://on.ft.com/2S745HP

- Portugal taken off UK's 'green list' of holiday destinations https://on.ft.com/3pkpUj6 - AstraZeneca and Merck point to progress on early-stage breast cancer https://on.ft.com/3uPGmck

Overview - The Biden administration is banning Americans from investing in dozens of Chinese defence and surveillance technology companies in an effort to stop U.S. capital from being used by China to undermine national security.

- U.S. President Joe Biden is prepared to drop his demands for an increase in the U.S. corporation tax rate if enough Republicans agree to support a surge in infrastructure spending, according to people familiar with the negotiations. - Portugal has been taken off the UK's "green list" of foreign holiday destinations and no new countries will be added this week, raising the prospect of a second lost summer for the travel industry.

- AstraZeneca and Merck's drug Lynparza could prove an important new tool in the battle to cure early stage breast cancer, after data published ahead of the largest oncology conference of the year showed it significantly reduces recurrence rates for patients with the BRCA genetic mutation. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

