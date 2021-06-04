China to cap load factors at Air France's Tianjin flight over COVID-19 cases

China's aviation regulator will limit Air France's Paris-to-Tianjin flight to a load factor of 40% for four weeks from June 7, it said on Friday, after COVID-19 infections were found among passengers.

The Civil Aviation Administration of China had already placed identical curbs on the airline's other China flight, from Paris to Shanghai.

