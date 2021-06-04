Nine railway workers killed in train crash in China
PTI | Beijing | Updated: 04-06-2021 09:29 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 09:29 IST
A passenger train crashed into railway maintenance workers in northwest China's Gansu province on Friday, killing at least nine people.
The accident occurred at around 5:19 am near Jinchang city.
Nine railway workers were killed in the accident, state-run China Daily reported.
