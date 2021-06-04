Andaman MP urges admin for ship to Hutbay, Nicobar, Kamorta

Andaman and Nicobar MP Kuldeep Rai Sharma said that he has urged the administration to provide a ship to Hutbay, Nicobar, Kamorta and Campbell Bay as many people from these islands are stranded in Port Blair.

Due to non-availability of ships amid the lockdown, the people of these islands are stuck in Port Blair and have exhausted all their resources, he said.

Because of the lockdown, they don't have any proper place to stay and food to eat, having exhausted all the money they had, he added.

Considering the situation, Sharma urged Chief Secretary Jitendra Narain to provide a ship to transport them to their native places.

