UK new car sales rise in May after last year's lockdown slump

British new car registrations rose by around 670% in May compared to the same month last year when showrooms were closed due to lockdown measures, according to preliminary industry data released on Friday. Dealers reopened their doors to the public on April 12 in England this year but were shut throughout May 2020.

Volumes stood at roughly 156,000 last month with sales to businesses helping to boost the performance, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT). The total is below the 183,724 cars recorded in May 2019. The SMMT will publish the final figures for the month at 0900 local times.

