Man killed after truck hits motorcycle in UP
PTI | Etah | Updated: 04-06-2021 11:11 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 11:01 IST
- Country:
- India
A 40-year-old man was killed after his motorcycle was hit by a truck here while he was returning home from the office, police said on Friday.
The incident took place on the Etah-Shikohabad highway near Shanidev temple on Thursday, they said.
Vishal, a revenue officer, was going back home from the office on his motorcycle when the two-wheeler was hit by a truck. He was rushed to the hospital, where he died, said Station House Officer, city police station, Subhash Chandra.
The body has been sent for a post-mortem and an investigation is underway, the police said.
Advertisement