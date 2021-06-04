Left Menu

RBI cuts FY22 GDP forecast to 9.5 pc

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday cut its forecast of real GDP growth at 9.5 per cent in the current financial year (2021-2022).

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 04-06-2021 11:07 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 11:07 IST
RBI cuts FY22 GDP forecast to 9.5 pc
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das in Mumbai on Friday. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday cut its forecast of real GDP growth at 9.5 per cent in the current financial year (2021-2022). RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the economy is likely to grow at the rate of 18.5 per cent in first quarter, 7.9 per cent in second quarter, 7.2 per cent in third quarter and 6.6 per cent in fourth quarter.

The RBI had earlier forecasted 10.5 per cent GDP growth for FY22. For Q1, RBI had expected growth at 26.2 per cent, for Q2 at 8.3 per cent, for Q3 at 5.4 per cent and for Q4 at 6.2 per cent. The central bank also projected consumer price index (CPI) inflation at 5.1 per cent for FY21-22.

"Adequate system level liquidity has been ensured and targeted liquidity to stressed entities have been provided," said Das. The impact on economic activity is expected to remain contained due to lower restrictions amid the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic, he said.

The RBI also kept repo rate (the key lending rate) unchanged at 4 per cent and reverse repo rate (the borrowing rate) at 3.35 per cent. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours; Australia's Victoria state posts lowest rise in daily COVID-19 cases in a week and more

Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 h...

 Global
2
Airtel deploys additional 20 MHz spectrum in Haryana to boost network

Airtel deploys additional 20 MHz spectrum in Haryana to boost network

 India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth's hothouse sister planet; Explainer: Tesla drops radar; is Autopilot system safe? and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth...

 Global
4
Google Sheets adds dedicated comments sidebar to see all conversations

Google Sheets adds dedicated comments sidebar to see all conversations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021