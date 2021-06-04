Left Menu

RBI projects retail inflation at 5.1 pc in FY22

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-06-2021 11:33 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 11:22 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The Reserve Bank of India on Friday projected the retail inflation at 5.1 percent in the current financial year ending March 31, 2022.

The projection is well within the Monetary Policy Committee's target to keep the rate of inflation at 4 percent with an upper or lower tolerance level of 2 per cent.

Presenting the second bi-monthly monetary policy review, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das announced that the key repo rate -- the short-term lending rates to banks -- will be kept unchanged at 4 per cent.

Taking into consideration the measures taken so far as well as the upside risks, Das said the CPI (Consumer Price Index) inflation is projected at 5.1 percent during 2021-22.

This consists of 5.2 per cent in the first quarter, 5.4 per cent in the second quarter, 4.7 per cent in the third quarter, and 5.3 per cent in the fourth quarter of this fiscal, with risks broadly balanced, he said.

According to Das, upside risks to inflation emanates from the persistence of the second COVID wave and consequent restrictions on activity on a virtually pan-India basis.

''In such a scenario, insulating prices of essential food items from supply-side disruptions will necessitate active monitoring and preparedness for coordinated, calibrated, and timely measures by both Centre and state governments to prevent the emergence of supply-side bottlenecks and increase in retail margins,'' the governor said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

