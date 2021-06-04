5th Dvara Research Conference on 'Household Finance' to be held from June 7 to June 11, 2021

• The virtual conference will give impetus to collective learning on household finance, from academic and non-academic research institutions • Will aim to gain insights into how low-income households use financial and non-financial instruments to attain their objectives MUMBAI, India, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dvara Research will be hosting the fifth edition of its research conference between June 7 to June 11, 2021. The theme for this year's conference is `Household Finance' and will have research presentations, keynote speeches, expert talks, and panel discussions on various themes of household finance. The conference is hosted in collaboration with Robert Bosch Centre for Data Science and Artificial Intelligence at IIT Madras as knowledge partners and Omidyar Network India, TransUnion CIBIL and Dvara KGFS, as funding partners.

Dvara Research has chosen 'Household Finance' as the theme for this year's virtual conference to understand how low-income households use financial and non-financial instruments to attain their objectives. The conference aims to generate and catalyse insightful and rigorous research on low-income households that is customer-centric and responsive to the Indian policy context and financial landscape and encourages collective learning from academic and non-academic research institutions. Agenda for the 5th Dvara Research Conference: https://www.dvara.com/research/conference2021/agenda/ In the run-up to the virtual conference, Dvara Research, in May 2020, had announced a global call for proposals on themes at the intersection of financial inclusion and household finance research. After multiple rounds of screening, ten research teams were selected who will present their research outputs at the virtual conference categorised under two research tracks.

Prof. Jonathan Morduch, New York University, will deliver the opening keynote speech, while Prof. Vimal Balasubramaniam, Queen Mary University of London, will participate in a discussion on household portfolios. Other prominent speakers include Ms. Sucharita Mukherjee, Co-founder & CEO, Kaleidofin, Ms. R.M. Vishakha, MD and CEO of IndiaFirst Life Insurance Company, Prof. Tarun Ramadorai, Imperial College London, Prof. Chinmay Tumbe, Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad and Dr. Nandan Sudarsanam, IIT Madras. In addition, the conference will have an array of prominent experts from across the spectrum to give their perspective on critical aspects of household finance and how insights can be applied in the context of improving the livelihoods of low-income households.

Mr. Samir Shah, Executive Vice-chair and Group President and Managing Trustee, Dvara Trust, will open the conference on June 7, 2021, giving a brief overview of the proceedings. Dr. Indradeep Ghosh, Executive Director, Dvara Research, will close the conference on June 11, 2021, by summing up the various discussions held during the conference and will set the course of action for future research.

Highlighting the importance of the conference and this year's theme, Ms. Misha Sharma, who leads the Household Finance Practice at Dvara Research, said, ''The ultimate objective of the conference is to build demand-side perspectives on themes such as barriers to accessing formal finance, household preferences and the context in which they operate, so as to improve the design and delivery of formal financial services for the financially excluded segments.'' The 5-day conference will see research presentations by research institutions and universities on various aspects of household finance. The conference will be streamed live, and people can register for free here: https://www.dvara.com/research/conference2021/registration/ About Dvara Research: Dvara Research is a policy research institution based in India with a mission to ensure that every individual and every enterprise has complete access to financial services. The policy institution strongly believes in the deeply transformative power of finance in unlocking the potential of individuals, households, enterprises, and local governments. Its overarching strategy is to bridge evidence gaps with rigorous research, generate policy-relevant insights and bring together a constructive coalition to meet its objective. Dvara Research has four policy research initiatives: Financial Systems Design, Household Finance, Future of Finance Initiative and Social Protection Initiative.

Website: https://www.dvara.com/research PWR PWR

