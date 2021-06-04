Talisma and Active.Ai, Partner to Enable Improved Customer Experience in BFSI Using Conversation AI Enabled Chatbot

Bangalore, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India Talisma Corporation Pvt. Ltd., a leading provider of customer experience solutions, today announced that it has partnered with Active Intelligence Pte Ltd, a Singapore Fintech start-up. The partnership strengthens Talisma’s technology products and solutions enabling it to integrate a next-gen conversational AI chatbot into its platform and offer it to its BFSI customers.

This partnership brings together Talisma, an industry leader in offering Customer Relationship Management & Digital Engagement Platform for Enterprises and Active.Ai, provider of comprehensive Conversational AI BFSI focussed platform, deployed at numerous Financial Institutions across the globe. The solutions from Talisma and Active.Ai can be leveraged by BFSI enterprises on their Conversational AI journey. The collaboration provides a plethora of use cases across Retail and Commercial Banking, Insurance and Capital Markets, with solutions readily available on channels including WhatsApp and also ensures full-proof seamless fallback for human help, if the need arises.

Advertisement

An immediate outcome of the partnership has been a win at one of the top tier banks in UAE and the future, that lies ahead, looks promising for this collaboration.

With predictions from a study that suggest 90% success rates in banking interactions by 2022 using chatbots, Talisma and Active.Ai are perfectly positioned to accelerate digital transformation in the industry. The partnership ensures quickest time to market solutions focusing on digital and personalized interaction resulting in increased customer engagement and considerable cost-savings for banks and financial institutions.

“This synergistic partnership brings together Talisma, an industry leader in offering Customer Relationship Management & Digital Engagement Platform for Enterprises and Active.Ai, provider of a comprehensive Conversational AI BFSI focussed platform deployed at numerous Financial Institutions across the globe. The complementary set of solutions from Talisma and Active.Ai provides a full suite of solution offerings which can be leveraged by BFSI enterprises to leapfrog on Conversational AI journey. The collaboration provides a full set of pre-built use cases across Retail and Commercial Banking, Insurance and Capital Markets, readily available on channels including WhatsApp and ensures seamless fallback for human help as well. Our partnership has borne early results, with a win at one of the top tier Banks in UAE and the future, that lies ahead, looks promising for this collaboration,” says Ravi Shankar, Co-Founder & CEO of Active.Ai.

“Talisma has always been at the forefront of transforming customer experience for enterprises. With this partnership with Active.AI our solutions fit into the strategic and tactical directions needed in the industry to continue to transform customer experience and engagement,” said Rajendra Mruthyunjayappa, Managing Director, Talisma Corporation. “Our recent win of a top tier bank in UAE is one among many we see coming up in the future,” he added.

About Talisma Corporation Talisma Corporation is the leading provider of Digital Customer Engagement platforms & enterprise CRM Solutions for a wide range of industries.

Talisma’s end to end customer journey transformation solutions addresses your toughest digital transformation challenges across all stages of the customer journey, from customer acquisition, engagement to fulfilment with the power to integrate data and insights for profitable outcomes.

Talisma serves a variety of industries through its wide range of vertical specific solutions through a combination of advisory / consulting, implementation and support services and is present in over 30 countries with a direct presence in India, UK, Brazil and United States.

For more information, visit www.talisma.com About Active.Ai Active.Ai is the leading conversational AI platform for digital financial services. Active.Ai helps Banks accelerate their digital experience with omni-channel enterprise grade Conversational AI finance as a service platform built from ground up for Financial Services. Banks can deploy and scale rapidly with 150+ use cases pre-built out-of-the-box to increase customer acquisition, reduce customer service turnaround time and deepen customer engagement on WhatsApp, Messaging, Smart IVR, Mobile apps, Web, VoiceBots and IoT devices.

For more about Active.ai, visit www.active.ai Contact: hello@active.ai PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)