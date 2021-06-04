Left Menu

RailTel Corporation bags Rs 120 cr order from Bharat Coking Coal

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2021 12:01 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 11:31 IST
RailTel Corporation bags Rs 120 cr order from Bharat Coking Coal
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned RailTel Corporation of India on Friday said it has bagged a Rs 120 crore order from Bharat Coking Coal Ltd.

''RailTel Corporation of India Ltd has received the work order of a total amount of Rs 119.72 crore from Bharat Coking Coal Ltd (BCCL) for implementation of MPLS-VPN services along with miscellaneous services at 340 locations of BCCL for the period of 60 months,'' it said in a filing to BSE.

A Mini Ratna PSU, RailTel is a leading neutral telecom infrastructure provider and has a pan-India optic fibre network on the exclusive right of way along a railway track.

Shares of the company were trading 1.34 percent higher at Rs 132.50 apiece on BSE.

