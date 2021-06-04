GTPL Hathway launches 'GIVA' - 'GTPL Interactive Virtual Assistant' - an industry-first solution using WhatsApp for deeper customer connect

GTPL Hathway Limited (GTPL), India's leading Digital Cable TV and Broadband Service provider, today announced the launch of GIVA - 'GTPL Interactive Virtual Assistant' using the WhatsApp platform for its current as well as potential customers. GTPL is the first MSO (Multi-System Operator) in the industry to come up with an interactive WhatsApp-based virtual assistant. GIVA will serve the diverse and growing GTPL customers in Cable TV, Broadband, and Enterprise segments.

GIVA is designed to facilitate existing GTPL customers who can check their account status and renew their subscription plans. GIVA allows customers the flexibility to raise queries, requests as also to register complaints 24X7. Additionally, GIVA's self-help section assists customers to resolve minor issues on their own.

Advertisement

Potential customers across Cable TV, Broadband, and Enterprise segments can now raise a new connection request through GIVA. GIVA also provides easy access to various subscription packs for Cable TV services as well as plans and offers for Broadband services rendered by GTPL.

Commenting on the launch of GIVA, Mr. Anirudhsinh Jadeja (Managing Director), GTPL Hathway, said, ''GTPL Hathway is proud to strengthen its value proposition with the launch of GIVA. Our industry-first initiative goes hand in hand with the philosophy of investing in technology for enhancing the customer experience for the expanding Cable TV, Broadband, and Enterprise customer base. We are confident that GIVA will provide a satisfying customer interface for both the existing and prospective customers.'' About GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited is one of India's leading Digital Cable TV and Broadband service provider. We are the second-largest MSO in India and are the No. 1 Cable TV Provider in Gujarat. We are also the 6th largest private wired Broadband service provider in India. Our services reach 800 plus towns across India, in the states of Gujarat, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Goa, Bihar, Assam, Tripura, Meghalaya, Manipur, Jharkhand, Telangana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh & Tamil Nadu. As of March 31, 2021, we have approximately 8 million+ Active Cable TV subscribers and 6,35,000 Broadband Subscribers with a home pass of about 3.87 million.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)