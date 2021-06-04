Hyundai rolls out vaccination drive, insurance cover for employees, dependents

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2021 12:18 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 11:56 IST
Hyundai Motor India on Friday said it has resumed manufacturing operations in two shifts from May 31 at its Chennai-based plant while initiating a series of measures to support its employees amid the second wave of COVID-19.

The automaker, which sells models like Creta and Venue, said it has commenced a vaccination drive against COVID-19 for employees and their dependents.

In addition, the automaker has also announced to extend insurance cover to all dependent family members of employees, it added.

Besides, the company has provided on-time annual incentives and bonuses followed by implementation of promotion and compensation revisions effective April 1, 2021, the automaker noted.

Hyundai is also providing adequate paid leave with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis, a presumptive diagnosis, or who are exhibiting symptoms consistent with COVID-19, it added.

''As the country continues to respond to COVID-19, we are working to do our part by ensuring the safety and well-being of our employees.

''We are closely monitoring the pandemic situation in the state (Tamil Nadu) and supporting the communities for an early recovery,'' Hyundai Motor India Senior VP and Unit Head – People Strategy and Business Support Stephen Sudhakar said.

During the first wave and second wave, the company has ensured that it creates proactive, robust policies and practices to benefit employees and help drive economic recovery and normalcy in the country, he added.

