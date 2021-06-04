Mirc Electronics CFO Sanjay Jhawar resigns

Mirc Electronics, which owns the Onida brand, on Friday said its CFO Sanjay Jhawar has resigned from his post.

''Sanjay Jhawar has resigned from the post of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the company due to personal reasons from the closing of working hours on June 3, 2021,'' Mirc Electronics said in a regulatory filing.

Advertisement

The company appreciates the valuable services rendered by him during the tenure, it added.

Mirc Electronics' product range includes television, air conditioners, washing machines and microwave.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)