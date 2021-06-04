Left Menu

Mirc Electronics CFO Sanjay Jhawar resigns

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2021 12:11 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 12:11 IST
Mirc Electronics, which owns the Onida brand, on Friday said its CFO Sanjay Jhawar has resigned from his post.

''Sanjay Jhawar has resigned from the post of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the company due to personal reasons from the closing of working hours on June 3, 2021,'' Mirc Electronics said in a regulatory filing.

The company appreciates the valuable services rendered by him during the tenure, it added.

Mirc Electronics' product range includes television, air conditioners, washing machines and microwave.

