Asian shares slip, dragged lower by Wall Street tech fall

Asian shares mostly slipped Friday, dragged lower by a decline in technology stocks on Wall Street. Benchmarks fell in Tokyo, Seoul, Shanghai, and Hong Kong but rose in Sydney.

Traders are awaiting the US government's latest monthly jobs report, expected later Friday. Unemployment data announced Thursday was encouraging. But while an improved jobs market suggests the economy is gaining momentum after the pandemic, investors are keeping a close eye on signs of inflation, which especially hurts the tech sector. The benchmark S&P 500 index dropped 0.4 percent on Thursday and is on track for a 0.3 percent weekly loss. Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 slipped 0.4 percent to 28,937.79. South Korea's Kospi lost 0.3 percent to 3,238.40, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.5 percent to 7,295.40. Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 0.3 percent to 28,873.65 and the Shanghai Composite edged 0.1 percent lower, to 3,581.55. "Asian markets will likely be in a holding pattern on Friday," Prakash Sakpal and Nicholas Mapa, senior economists at ING, said in a report. ''More importantly, investors will await the US non-farm payrolls report out later tonight.'' On Thursday, technology companies, whose pricey valuations make them more sensitive to inflation fears, were the biggest weight on the market. The S&P 500 fell 15.27 points to 4,192.85. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.1 percent to 34,577.04. The tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1 percent to 13,614.51. The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies gave up 0.8 percent to 2,279.25.

Microsoft fell 0.6 percent and Apple lost 1.2 percent.

Retailers, hotel operators, and a variety of other companies that rely on direct consumer spending also posted some of the biggest declines, as did communications companies. Etsy slid 5.4 percent, Tesla dropped 5.3 percent, Wynn Resorts fell 4.1 percent and Facebook lost 0.9 percent. Banks and health care companies rose.

