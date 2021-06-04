Doji Candlestick Pattern in Forex Trading

Candlestick patterns are trading tools used even in the early years of trading to predict the direction of prices. There are various candlestick patterns any trader can use for more trading opportunities, all depending on what they prefer and how they utilize it. One of these is the Doji Star pattern under the Doji Candlestick Pattern.

What Is a Doji Candlestick Pattern?

A Doji candlestick pattern is a stock trend that signifies the equality or indecision of traders. It represents the doubt of the market on what the next price will be. And so, both bulls and bears can have equal opportunities to prevail, but neither is in control.

Among the many types of candlestick patterns, the Doji pattern is one of the easiest. It can often be found at the bottom and top of trends and usually has a small body since they are formed when open and close prices are equal.

Types of Doji Candlesticks

There are various types of Doji candlestick patterns, and they differ in their forms of candles. Some of these types are:

Long-Legged Doji. It has long shadows, with an almost small body since the prices opened and closed at the same level. A long-legged Doji has extended upper and lower wicks and offers greater volatility. It indicates the indecisiveness of traders but can also signal correction and reversal in the market.

Gravestone Doji. It's a Doji type considered as a bearish reversal pattern. It has a small body with a long upper shadow and with little to no lower shadow. A gravestone Doji appears at the top of an uptrend and shows how bulls can't stick to high prices, and thus prices decline, indicating a rejection of the higher prices. It indicates the change in the direction of prices.

Dragonfly Doji. This is the opposite of the Gravestone Doji. The open and close prices in a dragonfly Doji are close to each other and the high price, resulting in a small upper part of the candlestick. It almost has no upper shadow but has a long low shadow.

To easily remember it, this pattern looks like a hammer or a hanging man. A dragonfly Doji usually appears at the bottom of a downtrend and shows that the bears have lost their force, so the pattern shows the rejection of the lower prices. Like a gravestone Doji, a dragonfly Doji indicates a change in direction.

Four-Price Doji. This is a rare type of Doji and is represented by a single horizontal line. It's a unique pattern that shows indecision and low volatility. A four-price Doji candlestick has four equal prices - the high, low, open, and close.

Doji Star Candlestick Pattern

This pattern doesn't technically fall under the types of Doji patterns but is considered as one. A Doji Star is a three-bar pattern and can be bearish or bullish. It acts as a signal for the potential reversal of the current trend in the market. This pattern looks like a star or a cross with equal upper and lower wick lengths.

Bullish Doji Star

This is also called the Morning Doji Star and is formed during a downtrend. If there's a bullish Doji Star, a reversal upward is to be expected. Its three-bar pattern consists of:

A long and big bearish first bar or candlestick.

A Doji Star candle closing below the first bar.

A bullish third candle opened above the Doji Star pattern.

Bearish Doji Star

This is the opposite of the bullish Doji Star and is referred to as the Evening Doji Star. It's formed during an uptrend and signals a potential downward movement in the market. Its bars include:

A long and big bullish first bar.

A Doji Star opening above the open price of the first one.

A bearish third candle below the Doji Star.

Advantages and Disadvantages of the Doji Candlestick Pattern

Just like any pattern, a Doji candlestick also has its advantages and disadvantages. It's essential to remember this part to decide if it'll be used during trading. Its pros and cons include:

Pros:

It can be found in any timeframe for any asset.

No special knowledge is needed to define this pattern.

It acts as a signal when the market is potentially turning around and can be used to enter or exit a trade.

Cons:

It's deemed to be similar to a Spinning Top candlestick pattern.

It doesn't provide specific and accurate continuation or trend reversal signals.

A Doji Star or a Doji Candlestick pattern, in general, is useful when trading in the forex market. Although it is neutral, utilizing such patterns can help traders develop their strategy when trading. A Doji Star can also help prevent significant losses since it reflects uncertainty. Practice how to spot them in the charts so you can use them to your advantage.

