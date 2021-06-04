Russian charter flights to Egypt to resume in coming days -Ifx

Left Menu

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 04-06-2021 13:58 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 13:54 IST
Russian charter flights to Egyptian resorts are expected to resume in the coming days after a years-long hiatus, the Interfax news agency cited the boss of Aeroflot as saying on Friday.

Flights to resort destinations Sharm al-Sheikh and Hurghada were suspended after a Russian passenger plane crashed in Sinai in October 2015, killing 224 people.

The plane had been taking Russian holidaymakers home from Sharm el-Sheikh to St Petersburg in 2015, when it broke up over the Sinai Peninsula, killing all on board. A group affiliated with Islamic State militants claimed responsibility.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

