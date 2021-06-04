Left Menu

Look forward to repo rate cut by RBI in future: India Inc

We expect continuation of accommodative policy stance as depressed demand has to be rejuvenated with enhanced liquidity for businesses and people, Aggarwal said.He added that due to the current pace of vaccination and demand recovery, the normal growth curve would take time.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2021 14:05 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 14:05 IST
Look forward to repo rate cut by RBI in future: India Inc
  • Country:
  • India

India Inc on Friday said it is looking forward to repo rate cut in future as cost of funds has to come down in coming times, but expect continuation of accommodative policy stance by Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

RBI decided to leave the benchmark interest rate unchanged at 4 per cent, but maintained an accommodative stance as the economy faces the brunt of the second COVID wave.

Sanjay Aggarwal, President, PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry said that the RBI has maintained an accommodative stance as long as necessary to revive and sustain growth on a durable basis and to continue to mitigate impact of COVID-19 and keep inflation within the target.

''We look forward to possible repo rate cut in future as cost of funds has to come down in coming times. We expect continuation of accommodative policy stance as depressed demand has to be rejuvenated with enhanced liquidity for businesses and people,'' Aggarwal said.

He added that due to the current pace of vaccination and demand recovery, the normal growth curve would take time. Assocham said that the RBI's decision sends an important message from the central bank to be reaching out to those affected the most by COVID-19 pandemic, through increased and wider windows for soft lendings.

''While keeping the benchmark repo rates unchanged at 4 per cent was on the expected lines, extension of Rs 15,000 crore special liquidity window for contact-intensive sectors would help job-oriented sectors, particularly amongst micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs),'' it said.

It added that another window of Rs 16,000 crore for MSMEs through SIDBI would enable financial institutions to reach out to the smaller business entities in this hour of difficulty.

''The RBI's macro projections of 9.5 per cent growth and retail inflation of 5.1 per cent for FY22 are in line with the current situation marked by calibrated opening of the economy, to be helped by increasing penetration of vaccination and the ensuing uptick in the rural demand,'' Assocham said.

CII said that while keeping the policy rates unchanged, RBI's move to continue to use its unconventional tools to keep yields stable amid a large government borrowing program provides succour to keep the borrowing costs contained for the private sector. ''Measures such as provision of on-tap liquidity window worth Rs 15,000 crore for contact - intensive sectors, special liquidity facility to SIDBI for on-lending and refinancing and expanding coverage of borrowers under Resolution Framework 2.0 are all expected to provide relief to the beleaguered sectors,'' the chamber added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours; Australia's Victoria state posts lowest rise in daily COVID-19 cases in a week and more

Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 h...

 Global
2
Airtel deploys additional 20 MHz spectrum in Haryana to boost network

Airtel deploys additional 20 MHz spectrum in Haryana to boost network

 India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth's hothouse sister planet; Explainer: Tesla drops radar; is Autopilot system safe? and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth...

 Global
4
Google Sheets adds dedicated comments sidebar to see all conversations

Google Sheets adds dedicated comments sidebar to see all conversations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021