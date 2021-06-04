Gold futures fall on low demand

Gold prices fell Rs 18 to Rs 48,659 per 10 grams in the futures trade on Friday, as speculators reduced their positions amid low demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for the August delivery traded lower by Rs 18, or 0.04 per cent, to Rs 48,659 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 12,136 lots.

Analysts attributed the fall in gold prices to trimming of positions by participants.

However, globally, gold traded 0.02 per cent up at USD 1,873.60 an ounce in New York.

