EU to ban Belarus overflights from midnight, diplomats say

European Union ambassadors on Friday adopted a plan to ban Belarus airlines from flying over EU territory or landing in EU airports, three diplomats said.

The decision is due to take effect at midnight Central European Time (CET), barring any last-minute objections by EU states before 1400 CET, which are not expected, the diplomats said. The EU also strongly recommends that EU airlines avoid flying over Belarus, but that does not amount to a legally binding ban.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)