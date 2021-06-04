Left Menu

10 killed, 16 injured in road mishaps in Pakistan

At least 10 people were killed and 16 others injured in two separate road mishaps in Pakistan on Friday, police said.Six persons were killed and 16 others injured when a speeding car collided with a bus near Tando Masti area of Khairpur district in Sindh province.Police said a tyre of the car burst which caused the accident.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 04-06-2021 15:18 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 15:18 IST
10 killed, 16 injured in road mishaps in Pakistan
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

At least 10 people were killed and 16 others injured in two separate road mishaps in Pakistan on Friday, police said.

Six persons were killed and 16 others injured when a speeding car collided with a bus near Tando Masti area of Khairpur district in Sindh province.

Police said a tyre of the car burst which caused the accident. Rescue workers reached the spot and shifted the victims to hospitals in the area.

In another accident, a bus hit a motorcycle on Ferozepur Road in Lahore, killing four people. Police said the four victims belonged to the same family.

Road accidents are common in Pakistan and most of them are caused due to careless driving, rickety vehicles and bad roads.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours; Australia's Victoria state posts lowest rise in daily COVID-19 cases in a week and more

Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 h...

 Global
2
Airtel deploys additional 20 MHz spectrum in Haryana to boost network

Airtel deploys additional 20 MHz spectrum in Haryana to boost network

 India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth's hothouse sister planet; Explainer: Tesla drops radar; is Autopilot system safe? and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth...

 Global
4
Google Sheets adds dedicated comments sidebar to see all conversations

Google Sheets adds dedicated comments sidebar to see all conversations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021