Crocs Inc contributes Rs 1 cr towards COVID-19 relief measures in India

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2021 15:33 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 15:33 IST
Global footwear major Crocs Inc on Friday announced Rs 1 crore contribution to aid COVID-19 relief measures in India, including healthcare infrastructure, medical supplies, vaccine support, and mobilisation.

As part of the initiative, the company said it will donate Rs 73 lakh (USD 100,000 USD) to support its global brand ambassador Priyanka Chopra Jonas' #TogetherForIndia fundraiser initiative through the GiveIndia foundation.

''Funds collected will provide oxygen supply and life-saving equipment for COVID-19 patients in India and set up vaccination centers to combat the spread of the pandemic,'' Crocs Inc said in a statement.

Besides, the company has donated Rs 27 lakh to the PM Cares Fund to help support the government in its efforts to strengthen the medical infrastructure and research work required to counter the global pandemic, it added.

Commenting on the initiative, Crocs vice president and general manager, India and South-East Asia, Sumit Dhingra said,''...the donations to GiveIndia and PM Cares Fund are a positive step towards supporting our nation and enabling access to quality treatment for our citizens.'' The company said it has also taken measures to ensure the well-being of its employees during these challenging times by implementing initiatives like granting leaves, insurance, and advance salary to provide financial security, as well as focus on mental well-being.

