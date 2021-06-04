Passing Out Divisions of 99th officer trainees course held

Kochi, June 4 (PTI): A Passing Out Divisions, marking the successful culmination of afloat training of the 99th Integrated Officer Trainees Course, was held onboard ships of the First Training Squadron on Friday.

It was a short but inspiring ceremony curtailed due to the COVID-19 imposed restrictions, a Defence release said here.

The course consisted of 104 officer trainees of the Executive Branch of the Indian Navy.

Rear Admiral Antony George, Chief of Staff of Southern Naval Command, awarded trophies to the meritorious officer trainees during the Passing Out Divisions held onboard the ships.

The First Training Squadron based in Kochi comprises Indian Naval Ships Tir, Magar, Shardul, Sujata, Tarangini, Sudarshini and Coast Guard Ship Sarathi.

The squadron is presently headed by Captain Aftab Ahmed Khan, who is also the Commanding Officer of INS Tir.

The 24-week sea training commenced on December 28, 2020.

During this phase, the Sea Trainees were imparted instructions on seamanship, navigation, ship-handling and technical aspects with emphasis on practical training.

Designed to enable the trainees to obtain their sea legs, the intensive sea training provides an exposure to the rigours of life at sea in a conducive training environment that prepares young officers to undertake combat as well as less than war functions effectively, the release said.

The Sea Trainees spent 67 days at sea sailing almost 14,000 NM and visited various ports on the West and East coasts of India as well as overseas ports of Mauritius (Port Louis), Seychelles (Port Victoria), Madagascar (Antsiranana) and Maldives (Male), it said.

The trainees were also exposed to sail training onboard the sail training ship, INSV Sudarshini.

As part of Swarnim Vijay Varsh, the trainees also participated in the transfer of Victory Flame from Kochi to Lakshadweep and Minicoy group of islands.

The coveted Chief of Naval Staff Trophy and Telescope for the Best All Round Sea Trainee was awarded to Sub-Lieutenant Bharat Bhushan Sangar.

The Chief of Naval Staff Trophy and Binoculars for standing First in Overall Order of Merit was awarded to Sub- Lieutenant Nishant K Vishwakarma.

FOC-IN-C East Rolling Trophy for showing maximum progress in professional subjects during the term was awarded to Sub-Lieutenant Ayan Ali.

FOC-in-C South Rolling Trophy for sports and extracurricular activities while also excelling in professional subjects was awarded to Sub-Lieutenant Ojas Tohra.

The officers will continue their next phase of training onboard various frontline Indian Naval warships on the Western and Eastern sea board, the release added.

