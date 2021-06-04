Idemia partners Climateseed to work towards sustainable payment cards project

Left Menu

Idemias first project in this joint initiative with Climateseed will be in the Khasi Hills community Carbon project, employing 5,000-plus people, conserving existing and regenerating degraded forests in Meghalaya, north-eastern India.We are proud to be living up to our climate change pledges.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2021 15:41 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 15:41 IST
Digital identity company Idemia on Friday said it has teamed up with global social initiative organisation Climateseed to reduce the carbon footprint of payment cards in India. Idemia's first project in this joint initiative with Climateseed will be in the ''Khasi Hills community Carbon project'', employing 5,000-plus people, conserving existing and regenerating degraded forests in Meghalaya, north-eastern India.

''We are proud to be living up to our climate change pledges. We believe we should take real-life steps to help preserve the environment. Thanks to our ClimateSeed partnership, we are doing our bit to achieve a zero carbon economy and to champion sustainable development,'' Idemia executive VP financial institutions Amanda Gourbault said in a statement. The young, regenerating forests are absorbing carbon at an annual rate of 1.75 carbon stocks per hectare, the statement said. Idemia works with public and private sector banks and financial technology firms in India while Climateseed is an initiative from BNP Paribas in collaboration with Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Muhammad Yunus.

Under the initiative, Idemia will offer Greenpay cards to India and global customers and take an end-to-end sustainability approach to the entire payment card lifecycle - from chip module to card body, to digital customer onboarding, card personalization, transport and recycling once its validity expires, according to the statement.

