BRIEF-Sputnik V Says Russia May Open For "Vaccine Tourism" In July 2021 Citing RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev- Tweet

June 4 (Reuters) -

* SPUTNIK V SAYS RUSSIA MAY OPEN FOR "VACCINE TOURISM" IN JULY 2021 CITING RDIF CEO KIRILL DMITRIEV- TWEET

Advertisement

Also Read: Govt asks Twitter to remove 'manipulated media' tag on BJP leaders' tweets on 'toolkit' issue as matter is under investigation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)