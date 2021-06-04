BRIEF-Sputnik V Says Russia May Open For "Vaccine Tourism" In July 2021 Citing RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev- Tweet
June 4 (Reuters) -
* SPUTNIK V SAYS RUSSIA MAY OPEN FOR "VACCINE TOURISM" IN JULY 2021 CITING RDIF CEO KIRILL DMITRIEV- TWEET
