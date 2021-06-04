TCPL enters premium coffee market; launches 'Sonnets By Tata Coffee' brand

Tata Consumer Products Ltd (TCPL) has made a foray into the premium roast and ground coffee segment with the launch of brand 'Sonnets By Tata Coffee'.

Through 'Sonnets By Tata Coffee', TCPL is targeting the customers seeking a special coffee experience, TCPL said in a statement.

These are microlot coffees that are limited edition offerings and are processed on the estates in a distinctive manner, it added.

''This launch strengthens Tata Consumer's product portfolio and marks its entry into the premium coffee segment,'' said TCPL, which aspires of being a ''formidable player'' in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) category.

Besides, with 'Sonnets By Tata Coffee', TCPL is also entering the direct-to-consumer space in the coffee segment as it would be sold online only.

TCPL President (Packaged Beverages) for India and South Asia Puneet Das said, ''Our goal is to influence India's coffee culture by introducing high-quality Arabica coffee beans and make it the go-to choice for the well-travelled global Indian.'' Sonnets is sourced from Tata Coffee's plantations in South India.

Microlots are special lots of coffee, selected for their high-quality and unique flavour profiles.

The current offerings include four microlots available in customisations across roast and grind levels and having distinctive aroma and flavour profiles.

