Winners of Merck Foundation Africa Media Recognition Awards 2020 announced

Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany, celebrated the winners of 'Merck Foundation More Than A Mother' Africa Media Recognition Awards 2020 during the Award Ceremony held via a Video Conference. The winners were applauded for their best media coverage about infertility, infertile women & couples, with the aim to raise awareness about infertility prevention and male infertility. The awards were announced by Merck Foundation in partnership with the African First Ladies, who are also the Ambassadors of Merck Foundation More Than a Mother.

Senator, Dr Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation and President of Merck Foundation More Than a Mother emphasized "I am proud to recognize and appreciate our winners, who became the voice of the voiceless and the storytellers of infertile women and break the stigma around them and also raised awareness about male infertility. I am extremely happy to meet and celebrate our winners, through our online Award Ceremony. As you know, I truly believe that Media plays a crucial role in educating and sensitizing our communities through their influential media work. Through these awards, we were able to inspire many African journalists to write and create awareness about infertility stigma in their communities. We would like to encourage our winners to become Merck Foundation Champions and work together towards further eliminating infertility stigma and empower girls through education in developing countries and underserved communities".

"We also welcome the winners as Merck Foundation Alumni, to join us to create a culture shift as a part of 'Merck Foundation More Than a Mother' and 'Educating Linda' programs", Senator, Dr Kelej added.

(With Inputs from APO)