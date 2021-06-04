Oppo joins hands with Indian Red Cross Society to dispatch 300 oxygen concentrators to North East

Smartphone maker Oppo on Friday said that it has delivered 300 oxygen concentrators to the Indian Red Cross Society for distribution to various hospitals in the North East region of India.

Recently, Oppo distributed 1,000 oxygen concentrators to different cities of Uttar Pradesh including Lucknow, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Meerut, Baghpat, Bulandshahar, Shamli, and Agra.

''Oppo is committed to supporting the nation in fighting the pandemic together and this is another small step from OPPO India to help our community. We will continue to assist and support our country in overcoming this adversity,'' Oppo India chief marketing officer Damyant Khanoria said in a statement.

The company has also donated 5,300 Oppo bands style to the frontline warriors of the Delhi Police, Greater Noida Authority, and Cyberabad Police.

