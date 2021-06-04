Left Menu

Oppo joins hands with Indian Red Cross Society to dispatch 300 oxygen concentrators to North East

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2021 16:24 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 16:24 IST
Oppo joins hands with Indian Red Cross Society to dispatch 300 oxygen concentrators to North East
  • Country:
  • India

Smartphone maker Oppo on Friday said that it has delivered 300 oxygen concentrators to the Indian Red Cross Society for distribution to various hospitals in the North East region of India.

Recently, Oppo distributed 1,000 oxygen concentrators to different cities of Uttar Pradesh including Lucknow, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Meerut, Baghpat, Bulandshahar, Shamli, and Agra.

''Oppo is committed to supporting the nation in fighting the pandemic together and this is another small step from OPPO India to help our community. We will continue to assist and support our country in overcoming this adversity,'' Oppo India chief marketing officer Damyant Khanoria said in a statement.

The company has also donated 5,300 Oppo bands style to the frontline warriors of the Delhi Police, Greater Noida Authority, and Cyberabad Police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours; Australia's Victoria state posts lowest rise in daily COVID-19 cases in a week and more

Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 h...

 Global
2
Airtel deploys additional 20 MHz spectrum in Haryana to boost network

Airtel deploys additional 20 MHz spectrum in Haryana to boost network

 India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth's hothouse sister planet; Explainer: Tesla drops radar; is Autopilot system safe? and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth...

 Global
4
Google Sheets adds dedicated comments sidebar to see all conversations

Google Sheets adds dedicated comments sidebar to see all conversations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021