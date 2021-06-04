Britain and Norway agree post-Brexit trade deal, says Norway PM
Norway has reached an agreement with Britain on their post-Brexit trade relations, the Norwegian government said on Friday, confirming earlier media reports.
Since Britain's departure from the European Union, last year and a transition period that ended on Dec. 31, Britain and EU outsider Norway have relied on temporary trade arrangements.
