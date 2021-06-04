Maha: 1 killed in container truck-concrete mixer collision

The driver of a container truck was killed after his vehicle crashed head on with a concrete mixer on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway in the early hours of Friday, Palghar police said.

The container truck was moving towards Gujarat when the incident took place at 3am near Waljipada, a Vasai police station official said.

''The concrete mixer was taking a turn and the container truck collided with such impact that the latter's driver was crushed inside. The traffic on the highway was affected till 8am. The deceased has not been identified as yet,'' he added.

