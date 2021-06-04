Left Menu

Chhattisgarh CM assures Union mines minister to auction over 16 mines in next 2 months

Coal and Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi on Friday said Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has given an assurance to auction more than 16 mines in the state over the next two months.The sale of these blocks will be from long-standing blocked mines that have reserves of 1,192 million tonnes MT worth nearly Rs 1.9 lakh crore, Joshi said in a series of tweets.Following up on mining reforms, had a meeting with CM of Chhattisgarh, Shri bhupeshbaghel ji.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2021 17:08 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 17:08 IST
Chhattisgarh CM assures Union mines minister to auction over 16 mines in next 2 months
  • Country:
  • India

Coal and Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi on Friday said Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has given an assurance to auction more than 16 mines in the state over the next two months.

The sale of these blocks will be from long-standing blocked mines that have reserves of 1,192 million tonnes (MT) worth nearly Rs 1.9 lakh crore, Joshi said in a series of tweets.

''Following up on mining reforms, had a meeting with CM of Chhattisgarh, Shri @bhupeshbaghel ji. Deliberated on several ongoing issues pertaining to coal and mineral mining in state. Government is working with state administration to facilitate early operationalisation of auctioned mines,'' he tweeted.

In an another tweet, he said, ''Hon'ble CM has assured to auction more than 16 blocks over the next 2 months. These will be from long-standing blocked mines that have reserves of 1,192 MT worth nearly Rs 1.9 lakh crore.'' Joshi also urged the chief minister to expedite operationalising of recently auctioned commercial coal blocks which will increase mineral production and generate employment opportunities.

''I appreciate @bhupeshbaghel ji for proactively taking the steps to bring more mines into auctions, which will increase production and employment in the state,'' he tweeted.

In June last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the auction process for 41 coal blocks for commercial mining, thereby opening the coal sector to the private players.

The auction of coal mines for commercial mining witnessed ''fierce competition'' and the 19 blocks went under the hammer.

Joshi had said that the auction of the said blocks can generate total revenues of around Rs 7,000 crore per annum and create over 69,000 jobs once they are operationalised.

Some of the corporate biggies that bagged blocks include Adani Enterprises, Vedanta, Hindalco Industries and Jindal Power.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours; Australia's Victoria state posts lowest rise in daily COVID-19 cases in a week and more

Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 h...

 Global
2
Airtel deploys additional 20 MHz spectrum in Haryana to boost network

Airtel deploys additional 20 MHz spectrum in Haryana to boost network

 India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth's hothouse sister planet; Explainer: Tesla drops radar; is Autopilot system safe? and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth...

 Global
4
Google Sheets adds dedicated comments sidebar to see all conversations

Google Sheets adds dedicated comments sidebar to see all conversations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021