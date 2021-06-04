Unauthorised investment advisory case: Sebi bans Wild Stock, proprietor from mkt for 2 yrs

Sebi has barred Wild Stock and its proprietor Sanjeev Singh from the securities markets for two years and asked them to refund the money collected from providing unauthorised investment tips to investors.

Sebi, in its order, noted that the firm through its website offered investment advice related to investing in, purchasing, and selling in securities and was also offering various investment packages for a subscription.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) found that they were providing such investment advisory services without obtaining the mandatory registrations from the regulator.

Through unauthorised services, Wild Stock collected close to Rs 50 lakh from investors during April 2019 to February 2020.

''Noticees (Wild Stock and Singh) have knowingly misrepresented on the websites floated by them that they are experts in stock market analysis and are experienced in investment advisory,'' Sebi said in its final order passed on Thursday.

''Without holding any registered Investment Advisor certificate, the noticees offered investment advisory services through their website, to investors, with the objective of raising money through subscriptions to their various plan,'' it added.

By indulging in such activities, they violated the provisions of Investment Advisory Regulations and PFUTP (Prohibition of Unfair Trade Practices) norms, Sebi noted.

Accordingly, the regulator has directed Wild Stock and its sole proprietor Singh to refund the money received from the client as to fees in respect of their unregistered investment advisory activities within three months.

Also, they have prohibited from accessing the securities market and further prohibited from buying, selling, or dealing in the securities market for two years or till the expiry of two years from the date of completion of refunds to investors, whichever is later.

In addition, they have been restrained from associating with any listed company or any registered intermediary during such period.

The order comes into force with immediate effect, Sebi said.

However, in view of the exceptional circumstances that emerged due to the outbreak of a COVID-19 and consequential lockdowns imposed in different parts of the country, the direction related to refund will come into force on July 1, 2021, it added.

In July 2020, Sebi, through an interim order, had barred them from the securities market till further orders. They were also prohibited from acting as investment advisors.

In a separate order, the regulator has refused to revoke the market ban imposed on Pinky Kelva, proprietor of Future Investment, for promising assured returns to clients and forcing them to pay the larger sums after their enrolment.

Sebi, through an interim order in September 2020, had barred her from the markets until further orders.

Kelva had violated provisions of the IA and the PFUTP Regulations.

''There is no justifiable reason to revoke or modify the directions issued against Ms.Pinky Kelva, proprietor of M/s Future Investment vide the interim order,'' Sebi said in its confirmatory order.

Accordingly, it has confirmed the directions issued through the interim order passed in September 2020, against Kelva.

