Bank of India shares jump nearly 3 pc after Q4 earnings

Shares of Bank of India on Friday gained nearly 3 per cent after the state-owned company reported a standalone net profit of Rs 250.19 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

The stock jumped 2.62 per cent to close at Rs 82.30 on BSE. During the day, it rose 5.73 per cent to Rs 84.80.

Advertisement

On NSE, it rose by 2.61 per cent to close at Rs 82.30.

In traded volume terms, 42.95 lakh shares were traded at the BSE and over 4.49 crore shares on NSE during the day. It posted a net loss of Rs 3,571.41 crore in the year-ago period.

However, the net profit in the period under review was lower than Rs 540.72 crore in December quarter 2020-21, Bank of India said in a regulatory filing. Total income during March quarter 2020-21 was down at Rs 11,379.84 crore as against Rs 12,215.78 crore in the year-ago period.

For full year 2020-21, the standalone net profit was registered at Rs 2,160.30 crore against a net loss of Rs 2,956.89 crore in the previous year.

Income came down marginally to Rs 48,040.93 crore in 2020-21 from Rs 49,066.33 crore a year ago.

The asset quality of the bank showed an improvement with the gross non-performing assets (NPAs) standing at 13.77 per cent of the gross advances by the end of March 2021 as against 14.78 per cent by the year-ago period.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)