RBI decision to keep policy rates unchanged, additional steps to revive growth: Experts

Experts on Friday said the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) decision to keep the interest rate unchanged, along with the announcement of additional measures including on the liquidity front, is expected to revive economic growth.

The RBI left the repo rate unchanged at 4 percent and reiterated its commitment to keep its monetary policy accommodative, to help the economy recover from the world's worst outbreak of COVID-19.

It also allowed banks to borrow as much as Rs 15,000 crore for lending to COVID-19-hit sectors such as the hotels and tourism industry. Further, an additional Rs 16,000 crore funding has been earmarked for SIDBI for lending to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

Veena Sivaramakrishnan, a partner at Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co, said extending Rs 15,000 crore coverage to the contact-intensive sector on a medium-term basis for 3 years was the need of the hour and seems to have been addressed.

''While the quantum may not meet the immediate needs of the economy, it would certainly benefit the borrowers who are otherwise healthy but are impacted purely by the pandemic to get this relief on an urgent basis,'' she said.

V Swaminathan, chief executive officer of Andromeda and Apnapaisa, said maintaining interest rates, notwithstanding inflationary pressures, is indicative of the central bank's desire to aid growth and loan demand during these tough times.

Viral Sheth, finance controller of Moneyboxx Finance, said the status quo on policy rates maintained by the RBI is on the expected lines given inflation risk and already high liquidity in the banking system.

''The on-tap liquidity to the tune of Rs 15,000 crore announced for contact-intensive sectors is a welcome relief measure for the economy as these sectors employ a lot of people,'' he said.

Sheth added that the move would also help non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) as the bulk of their customers are self-employed and working in these contact-sensitive sectors.

Shriram Transport Finance Vice-Chairman and MD Umesh Revankar said that in continuation of a slew of measures taken by the RBI since the start of the pandemic to better mitigate its impact on businesses and economy, there were additional ones announced on Friday.

Such steps will keep liquidity abundant and financing conditions congenial necessary for preserving the financial stability of all stakeholders, Revankar said.

Rajeev Singh, director-general of the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC), appreciated the RBI's decision to step up its efforts to ensure liquidity in the system with another G-SAP worth Rs 1.2 lakh crore planned for this fiscal year.

Anagha Deodhar, the chief economist of ICICI Securities, said measures announced by the RBI together are likely to keep financial conditions in the economy benign and support recovery.

Gaurav Awasthi, the senior partner at IIFL Wealth Management, said the inflation projections need to be tracked aggressively given the emergence of commodity and food inflation globally since a comeback of inflation may make the job of the RBI more tricky going ahead.

Meanwhile, Primus Partners CEO Nilaya Varma said the need now is for the government to step in with a fiscal stimulus given the limited room for private investments providing the required push.

